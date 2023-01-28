Reactions are pouring in from local leaders after the release of body camera video and surveillance footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on January 7. Nichols died three days later of his injuries.

Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter:

My heart breaks tonight for Tyre Nichols, his loved ones, Memphis, and communities across our country who are grieving, re-traumatized, fearful, and exhausted.



He should still be with us today. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 28, 2023

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffery Norman and Director of Violence Prevention Ashanti Hamilton issued a joint statement on Friday:

“The Mayor, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Office of Violence Prevention are appalled by the recent incident that occurred in Tennessee.

We emphatically condemn violence in all forms. Accountability must occur for those in law enforcement who commit unlawful acts. Policing must be constitutional, fair, and impartial. Above all else, policing must always respect human dignity and life.

We are united in the belief that a truly safe community is possible only when residents and sworn public safety employees are allied toward that goal. We must trust each other and rely on each other to achieve safety. The horrific episode in Memphis undermines trust there and across the country.

The Milwaukee Police Department demands that our members hold life in the highest regard. MPD’s Code of Conduct requires our members treat all residents with dignity and respect, and requires our members to act with fairness, self-control, tolerance and impartiality.

Together, we condemn reckless and intentional violence of any kind.”

Rep. Gwen Moore:

“You do not need to see the video to know that Tyre Nichols should be alive today. I applaud the swift actions taken to hold those responsible for his killing to justice. However, police accountability must be the rule, not the exception,” Moore tweeted on Friday. “Our country needs the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct, enhance transparency, and prevent & remedy racial profiling by law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels. My heart is with the loved ones of Tyre, with Memphis, & with communities across America who are repeatedly traumatized by police violence. We can change this broken system, and change cannot wait.”

State Sen. Lena Taylor:

“It’s hard to believe that the shock and visceral response to the video of George Floyd’s death could be matched, but it has. The injuries inflicted upon Tyre Nichols were brutal and vile. I wept for this young man tonight and I weep for a system where these officers felt emboldened to behave in this manner. I wish I could offer more meaningful commentary, but my disgust and dismay won’t let me move beyond my outrage at what was done to this man. No one helped him.”

The Milwaukee Bucks: