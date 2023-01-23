We lost a remarkable baseball mind over the weekend. Sal Bando lived a full baseball life as a player and an executive. JR Radcliffe’s obituary in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel was a tremendous view at the career that brought Bando to Wisconsin.

Not a member of the Hall of Fame, but certainly a member of the hall of very good. He was a top-five finisher in MVP voting three times as an Oakland A, a four-time All-Star, and called the glue of the A’s dynasty in the 72,73,74 three-peat. When he came to Milwaukee in the first ever free agency draft, he brought a winning reputation.

He’s in the A’s Hall of Fame and named to their 50th Anniversary team in Oakland. And he’s a charter member of the Brewers Wall of Honor, where he finished his playing career and later served as an executive.

There’s also the great story from the registration lines of Tempe in 1962 where just by chance Sal was starting up a conversation with Al Michaels. Lo and behold, a dozen years later Al is on the call of the World Series that Sal is starting at third base in.

One of the best to do it, he passed away at 78 after a five-year battle with cancer. A husband, a father, World Series champ, and a Simpsons cameo as well. Here’s to you, Captain Sal Bando.