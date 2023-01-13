MILWAUKEE — A pair of suspects were brought into custody in Wisconsin Rapids for allegedly leading Milwaukee police officers on a chase and shooting at them while fleeing the city last Friday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3100-block of N Sherman Blvd on Friday, January 6 at approximately 2:42 a.m. to investigate a car that fled from a public park when cops approached. As officers tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly fled recklessly at high speeds.

Milwaukee police say the suspects fired several gunshots in their direction at the intersection of W Capitol Dr & N 100th St. An MPD Supervisor decided to call off the search to preserve the safety of pursuing officers and community members.

They later learned that the vehicle being driven by the suspects was reported stolen out of West Bend. Investigators found it abandoned within the Milwaukee city limits, but weren’t able to track the suspects from there.

It wasn’t until a week later, when Milwaukee authorities acquired a search warrant for a residence in Wisconsin Rapids. Along with reinforcements from Wood County, the officers executed the search warrant and brought both suspects into custody. They have been identified as Afrisawn T. Dedrick and Tysheonna M. Jones.

Dedrick faces a slew of charges including Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Operating a Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent, Eluding and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Jones faces charges including Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon.

Authorities offered the following statement in response to this case: “The Milwaukee Police Department does not tolerate disregard for human life. If you attempt to harm or cause harm to anyone, including our members, we will work tirelessly bring you to justice.”

