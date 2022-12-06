UPDATE at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 6: Milwaukee police officers discovered a second body while investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman on Sunday morning, enhancing their investigation to a double homicide.

According to an alert from the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were sent to investigate a car linked to Sunday’s fatal shooting on the 1300-block of N 22nd St. When they arrived, officers discovered the body of a 50-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered several gunshot wounds.

No further details were provided at this stage of their investigation. If you have any information, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. If you wish to give tips but stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot and killed while getting into a van outside of a Citgo gas station near the intersection of N 107th St & W Heather Ave in Milwaukee on Sunday morning.

According to TMJ4 News, Milwaukee medical officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins. The following security camera footage obtained by TMJ4 shows Higgins entering the gas station with a man.

They eventually headed to the register to pay before the two were seen leaving and hopping into the back of a van parked at one of the gas pumps.

Witnesses told authorities that they heard two gunshots in the parking lot. The footage then shows Liggins exiting the van before rushing into the store to ask the clerk for help. She collapsed when she made it inside and the van scurried off right as Liggins left the vehicle.

Authorities say she was pronounced dead at the scene from one fatal gunshot. They are still searching for evidence and potential suspects linked to the attack.