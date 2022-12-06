MILWAUKEE — Authorities have announced the death of a 19-year-old from Illinois who is believed to have run a red light on the south side of town, leading to the fatal collision with a local driver.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1300-block of W Oklahoma Ave at 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The late driver was allegedly heading westbound on W Oklahoma Ave at the same time that a 24-year-old Milwaukee man with the right of way drove through an intersection.

Investigators learned that the Illinois teenager, who was allegedly driving above the recommended speed, blew through the red light and collided with the Milwaukee man’s vehicle. Police and medics rushed to the scene, removed the Illinois man from his car and transported him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite quick response from medical personnel, the 19-year-old passed away at the hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Milwaukee police officials did not release the name of the victim or any further details on his identity.

The Milwaukee man was also transported to a nearby hospital, but his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. Two passengers in his vehicle, both 23-year-old men from the Milwaukee area, escaped the crash without being seriously hurt.

Authorities concluded their statement with the following remark: “This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).”

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.