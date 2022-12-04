It was a special night in the city of Waukesha, as thousands gathered to celebrate the 59th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. Certainly, this year’s parade had much more meaning. Thousands of people lined the streets of the parade route to show support a year after tragedy struck, when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade, killing 6 and injuring dozens of other physically, yet still hundreds, if not thousands emotionally.

The support was incredible from all. Sometimes pictures say a thousand words. Credit to WTMJ’s Jason Smith for the photographs as he attended the parade.