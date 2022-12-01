MILWAUKEE — A voice familiar to radio listeners in Milwaukee and across Southeast Wisconsin is joining WTMJ.

Sandy Maxx has been named the new co-anchor of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Maxx will join host John Mercure, Sports Director Greg Matzek and traffic reporter Debbie Lazaga weekday afternoons from 3 to 6pm starting on Monday, December 12th.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to the WTMJ team,” said WTMJ Director of Content Ryan Maguire. “Her perspective is unique, her energy is infectious and her love for Milwaukee is truly genuine. Our fans and partners can expect Sandy to make an entertaining and enlightening addition to ‘Wisconsin’s Radio Station’, and we can’t wait for her to get started.”

Maxx has spent the last eight years on air at 96.5 WKLH. Prior to that she’s also been on air at 99.1 WMYX in Milwaukee, 95.1 WIIL-FM in Kenosha, and The Eighties Channel in Chicago.

“I’m truly thrilled to join John and the entire team as we collaborate and create the next chapters in the station’s evolution,” Maxx said. “It is an honor to be chosen to bring my experience to better engage, entertain and serve our fans across multiple platforms.”

In addition to her work in radio, Maxx has also served as the host of the Emmy Award winning program The Arts Page on PBS Milwaukee since 2012. She was also the in-game host for the Milwaukee Brewers (2003-2007), the Milwaukee Wave (2003-2007, 2015-2020), and as the P.A. announcer for Marquette University’s women’s basketball teams and volleyball teams (2003-2007, 2015-2020).