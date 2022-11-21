The City of Waukesha is holding a ceremony in Cutler Park honoring the people killed, injured, and impacted last year’s Christmas parade attack.

The ceremony is being live-streamed on the City of Waukesha Facebook page and by our news partners at TMJ4 News

Six people were killed and dozens more were wounded when Darrell Brooks drove his mother’s SUV through the parade route one year ago today.

Brooks was recently convicted on all charges related to the attack and sentenced to six consecutive life sentences in prison by Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorrow.

For more information on Monday’s remembrance ceremony, click here.