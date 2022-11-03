MILWAUKEE – We Energies customers will have the chance to speak their minds on the supposed hike in utility prices for 2023 at a public hearing being held Thursday.

The hearing will take place at Washington Park Senior Center located at 4420 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee. There’ll be two separate events at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to the non-profit group Citizens Utility Board, customers are expected to see a more than 13% increase in their monthly bill starting in January; about twice as much as originally planned.

CUB says We Energies “initially estimated that residential customers’ rates would increase 5% to 6%, or about $6 a month.” But that they’ve now changed their position to “favoring big corporations’ bid for a smaller increase” while “saddling” its residential customers with a “much larger than average increase.”

So now CUB is asking for people to speak up in their disproval of a decision they deem “just not fair.” And you have two options to make your voice heard; you can either come in person or submit a comment via online. You can’t do both.

.