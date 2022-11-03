UPDATE: Phillips was found safe, police said Thursday.

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing Tarriah A. Phillips who is described as a 16-year-old black female, 5’03”, 190lbs, brown hair/brown eyes, last seen wearing: gray shirt and pink shorts. She was last seen on Wednesday, 11/02/2022 at 9:40PM in the area of 5200 N 88th Ct.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

