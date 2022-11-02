This afternoon, the latest Marquette Law School poll showed that the race in Wisconsin for both the governor’s office and U.S. Senate remain close contests.

In the governor’s poll, the latest numbers find 48% of likely voters support Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and 48% favor Republican challenger Tim Michels. The margin for error among all likely voters is +/-4.8%. Among all registered voters in the new poll, it is Michels 45% and Evers 44%.

In the race for Wisconsin’s second U.S. Senate seat, the gap is also tight between Republican incumbent Ron Johnson and his Democratic opponent Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. 50% of likely voters in Wisconsin support Johnson in the race, while 48% support Barnes. Among all registered voters, it’s Johnson 48% and Barnes 45% In early October, August, it was Johnson 52% and Barnes 46%.

The poll also shows that most voters have already locked in their picks for each race with less than a week until Election Night. Among all registered voters, 83% of Republicans, 89% of Democrats, and 72% of independents say they are “absolutely certain” to vote on November 8th or have already voted.

In terms of issues important to voters, there is overwhelming support overall for allowing abortions in cases of rape or incest. In total, 84% favor that, 10% oppose. Among Republicans, 73% favor, 21% oppose. Among Democrats, 97% favor, 3% oppose. Among independents, 83% favor, 8% oppose.

Overall among registered voters, 68% say they are “very concerned” about inflation, the issue with the highest percentage. Other issues labeled as “very concerning” to voters: public schools, 62%; crime, 57%; gun violence, 56%; accurate vote count, 56%; taxes, 48%; illegal immigration, 40%; coronavirus, 16%.

Poll Director Charles Franklin will join WTMJ today on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to go over the latest numbers, what they indicate about next week’s election, and more!