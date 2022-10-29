MILWAUKEE – Former President Barack Obama is coming to Milwaukee today for a campaign event with Governor Tony Evers and US Senate candidate Mandela Barnes ahead of the 2022 Midterms.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Lt. Gov. Nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and other Wisconsin Democrats will also be present.

The event will be held at North Division High School Field House at 1011 W Center St. No event parking but shuttles available.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the program begins at 3:30 p.m. Shuttles begin at 12:15 p.m.

To RSVP, click here. The event is free and open to the public. No physical tickets required.

Be prepared to stand for the entire event. So wear comfortable, flat shoes if you have them.

You’ll go through “airport-like security.” So it’s best to limit the items you bring with you. Don’t bring signs, banners, large bags, backpacks, metal/glass containers or any other item that’s determined to be a “potential safety hazard” as they are all prohibited.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.