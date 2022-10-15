MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.

INCIDENT ALERT: MCSO is investigating the striking of a pedestrian by a motor vehicle at or near NB I-43 and Highland Ave. The subject succumbed to their injuries. No further information is available at this time. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 15, 2022

Additionally, a crash occurred at 4th and Holt in Milwaukee around 11pm Friday. A 38-year-old Greenfield male struck a vehicle containing four occupants. The driver of the second vehicle died from his injuries.

A gun was recovered during the investigation. According to a press release, the Greenfield man was subsequently taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.