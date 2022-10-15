MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
Additionally, a crash occurred at 4th and Holt in Milwaukee around 11pm Friday. A 38-year-old Greenfield male struck a vehicle containing four occupants. The driver of the second vehicle died from his injuries.
A gun was recovered during the investigation. According to a press release, the Greenfield man was subsequently taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.