MILWAUKEE- A two month long investigation into the death of a man who fell from the Kilbourn Avenue drawbridge in August will not lead to criminal charges against the drawbridge operator.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office says bridge operator Dante Hamilton will not be charged for the death of 77-year-old Richard Dujardin.

Dujardin fell to his death on August 15th after the drawbridge opened while he was walking across. Witnesses say Dujardin attempted to hang on to the bridge’s railing as it lifted vertically before he lost his grip and fell to his death on the walkway below.

The DA’s report says Milwaukee Police interviewed Hamilton, eye witnesses, and reviewed traffic camera footage during its investigation.

Dujardin and his wife were visiting Milwaukee from their home in Rhode Island when the incident occurred. His wife was able to safely get across the bridge before it began to lift.

In September, an attorney representing the Dujardin family said he planned to file a notice of claim against the City of Milwaukee. Jay Urban also called for an independent investigation into the incident.