Incumbent Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels will take the debate stage for the first and only time in the hotly contested gubernatorial race.

The latest Marquette University Law School Poll, released on Wednesday, shows Gov. Evers with a slim lead over Michels at 47% to 46%. That lead is within the poll’s margin of error.

The race could have huge implications on what the rules will be in the 2024 presidential race in the swing state. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run.

Both candidates have been on the offensive with a flurry of political ads – Evers has tried to make the race about abortion, while Michels has largely focused on crime and public safety.

The race is the most expensive governor’s race in the country this election season.

