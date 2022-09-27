MILWAUKEE – Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election.

On specifc dates from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, elgible voters living in the city may cast their ballots in-person before the Nov. 8 election, according to a press release sent out.

Make sure you use the Johnson Controls Entrance on 6th and Juneau Ave. Walk inside and the voting spot will be located just inside the lobby doors. Free parking available on Juneau between 5th and 6th St.

Fiserv Forum Early Voting Schedule:

Tuesday, October 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 27: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 29: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, November 3: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, November 4: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 5: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.