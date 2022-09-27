FOND DU LAC – Gas prices in Wisconsin on the rise again after a 100-day streak of falling rates.

Customers see a $0.35 cent increase this week, according to American Automobile Association.

Midwest Region AAA Director of Public Relations Nick Jarmusz tells TMJ4 News. that a refinery fire in Toldeo, Ohio. That’s a big deal because it’s where Wisconsin gets majority of its fuel.

“If we look at where the highest increases have been, over the last couple of days, or last week, they’ve really all been here in the Midwest, and Wisconsin really taking the brunt of that,” Jarmusz tells TMJ4 News.