An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Laniyah R. Hampton, who was last seen in Madison.

The alert was issued this morning.

Hampton is a black female standing 5 ft 4 inches and weighing 120 pounds. Hampton has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 1313 John Q Hammons in Middleton.

Police believe her to be with Paul Williams III. Williams is 36 years old, stands 6 ft 6 inches tall and weighs 244 pounds. He has black braided hair, brown eyes and a possible beard. He has tattoo sleeves on both arms and could possibly be on crutches.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Chevrolet Malibu Sedan with a Wisconsin License Plate AMP7217.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Laniyah, you’re asked to call the Madison Police Department at 855-237-3262.