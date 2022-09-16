SLINGER- A man accused of criminal sexual assault took his own life as police moved in for an arrest on Friday.

The Slinger Police Department says it was able to identify the suspect and conducted a search warrant on his home in Slinger. Police say they were investigating the sexual assault of a child when the incident took place. The man was later identified during a traffic stop near Industrial Drive and State Highway 60.

State Troopers say when they moved towards the suspect’s vehicle to make an arrest he removed a gun from his waistband and shot himself. Troopers confirm they also fired shots at the suspect as he drew the weapon but ultimately missed and only struck the vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting while the Cudahy Police Department and FBI investigate the sexual assault.

The suspect was not identified further as the investigation is ongoing.