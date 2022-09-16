MILWAUKEE- A man who fired at officers inside of Milwaukee Police District 5 in February is pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

24-year-old Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of walking into the precinct on Vel R Phillips Avenue on February 25th and firing his .40 caliber handgun three times in the direction of officers behind a desk.

After he was arrested, Parker-Bell told police he was upset by the in-custody death of his friend Keishon Thomas two days earlier & that he wanted to officers to shoot him.

Parker-Bell’s plea Friday comes after he was found competent to stand trial. He’s facing eight felonies, including attempted first degree homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The latest battery of tests which will be conducted due to Parker-Bell’s not guilty plea, are due on November 10th.