UW-Madison police are seeking public assistance in finding a man connected to a series of incidents on the university’s campus in the downtown area. He’s suspected of inappropriately slapping and touching people as he passes them on an electric scooter.

The man has been captured in security footage on his scooter which can be seen above.

If you know or see this person or if you believe you’re a victim in this series of crimes, you are asked to call the UW-Madison police department at 608-264-2677.