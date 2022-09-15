The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge.

Some in the urban planning community want to see the entire stretch of interstate reimagined.

“We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for 1000 Friends of Wisconsin. “In our conversations with the DOT they said they’re going to be looking at a boulevard study. Hopefully we’ll get a shot with [their] engineers.”

May joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursday to discuss his vision for I-794.