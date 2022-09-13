The sump pumps have been working overtime this week, following the deluge of rain Sunday and Monday.

In order to ensure sump pumps are functioning correctly, David Nason of Best Inspections, suggests dumping water into the crock throughout the year.

“Get a 5-gallon bucket of water and pour it into the crock,” Nason told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Tuesday. “Make the pump work (throughout the year).”

“If the pump has been running occasionally (throughout the year), then that pump should be able to run continuously (during a storm),” he explained.

David Nason can be heard on The Fix-It Show Saturdays 7a-9a on WTMJ Radio