****UPDATE: The two teenagers were found Monday, according to police.
MUSKEGO – Police officers in Muskego are asking the public to keep an eye out for two missing teenage girls.
15-year-old Aunnie Way and 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Police believe the pair may still be together. You can see pictures of both missing girls below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskego Police Department.
