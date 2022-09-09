MILWAUKEE – COVID-19 is about 3 years in it’s looking like its vaccine isn’t going anywhere as it will probably be “yearly vaccine just as well the flu vaccine.”

Director of Findley Medical Clinic Dr. Stephanie Findley joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the updated COVID-19 booster being rolled out this fall.

“These updated boosters doses will protect you from BA.4 variant and BA.5 variant of the omicron variant that’s circulating out here,” Findley says.

Findley warns that “more protection is better than no protection” because we don’t know what other variant will “pop up.”

“I’m asking for everyone to at least come and get the extra COVID-19 vaccine this fall because we know that this fall it will be dominant,” Findley says. “And that there will be more people getting sick and we do know the vaccine wears off after a time. So after about 6 months to a year you no longer have the immunity your body needs to fight off off.”

