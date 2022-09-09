WAUKESHA- The man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November withdrew his not guilty plea Friday afternoon.

Brooks’ attorneys had entered the not guilty by insanity plea in June. Brooks asked to withdraw the plea during what was to be his final hearing before next month’s trial. Neither Brooks, nor his attorneys, provided Judge Jennifer Dorow with any further explanation.

Friday also marked what was supposed to be Brooks’ final pre-trial hearing however it was ultimately rescheduled after he said he was suffering from a tooth ache. After consulting with attorney’s for Brooks & the state, as well as victims in the courtroom today, Judge Dorow ultimately granted the request and rescheduled the jury status hearing for 2 o’clock on Monday, September 19th.

Brooks faces six murder charges and more than 60 other felony charges after police say he drove his red SUV through the parade route last November. On Thursday it was ruled that jurors will be allowed to drive up and down the half mile parade route during the trial.

Brooks’ homicide trial is still scheduled to begin on October 3rd.