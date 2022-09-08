UPDATE: The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s office has confirmed to our news partners at TMJ4 News that both semi-truck drivers were killed in the crash.

All lanes in both southbound and northbound directions are closed on I-43 near the town of Belgium in Ozaukee County after a fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers. The closure affects the freeway from County Highway D to Highway 32 at mile marker 100.

#HappeningNow A crash between two semi trucks shut down both directions on I-43 near Belgium in Ozaukee County on Thursday.https://t.co/0PelOZihFW — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) September 9, 2022

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says they expect the closure to last several hours. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into the crash.

The DOT recommends this alternate route for travelers who would usually take I-43: Northbound traffic should exit the freeway at Highway 32. Take Highway 32 to County Rd LL. Take County Rd LL to County D. Take County D back to I-43. Southbound traffic should reverse this detour.