Conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is seeking a new term on the state’s highest court.

Kelly, who was appointed to the court in 2016 by former governor Scott Walker, lost his seat to Jill Karofsky in the 2020 election. Kelly is now running to replace Justice Patience Roggensack, who is not seeking reelection. Two liberal candidates, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, are also running for the seat.

“I am incredibly grateful to those all over the state who have encouraged me to run. They know the importance of electing a justice with a track record of protecting our Constitution, faithfully applying the law as written, and respecting the people of Wisconsin as his bosses,” Kelly said in a statement.

According to the Journal Sentinel, this election is expected to draw heavy outside spending due to the potential impact on lawsuits regarding presidential election results. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020 rejected challenges by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to the results of the election.