MILWAUKEE – The man wanted for allegedly killing an 82-year-old woman and injuring several other members of her family is formally being charged with the crime.

57-year-old Leslie Matthew Bost is facing five charges in Milwaukee County Court, including 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

82-year-old Shirley Mallory was killed while her husband and other relatives who were visiting from out-of-state were injured.

Mallory’s son, Gregory Mallory, joins 101.7 The Truth’s Tory Lowe telling him what sparked the shooting.

“The police was still there investigating,” Mallory says. “They had cops in front of the house and back of the house. I got to the car went straight over to the hospital.”

Bost’s sister lived in the upper unit of the duplex where Bost also lived. That duplex was next-door to the porch where Mallory and the others were shot.

“The shooter’s sister was over on the porch with her boyfriend who is a family friend of my mom and dad,” Mallory says. “[He] does odds jobs and stuff for them. They had got into over the house.”

According to a criminal complaint filed against Bost, his sister saw him opening fire and ran into the Mallory’s home to hide in a closet. She called 9-1-1 and waited in that closet until police arrived.

Bost is accused of setting the duplex he shared with his sister on fire before going on the run. He has not been captured since.

Anyone with information on Bost’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.