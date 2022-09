Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family.

“We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday.

Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears.

“I think there will be a sprint and maybe a wave,” he laughed. “As long as she has fun, everyone wins. That’s the goal.”

