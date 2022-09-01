MILWAUKE- The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly tried to overturn President Biden’s November 2020 election win in Wisconsin.

The Washington Post reporting Thursday that Ginni Thomas emailed at least two lawmakers in Wisconsin to get them to support decertifying the state’s election results.

According to the paper, records show Thomas emailed State Senator Kathy Bernier and State Representative Gary Tauchen on November 9th, asking them to, “please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

President Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.