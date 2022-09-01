We’ve made it once again.

At the clock’s last stroke of midnight, the calendar flipped to Craigtember.

It’s not just some cute nickname or Brewers’ marketing buzzword.

Craigtember is for real.

Since 2018, the Brewers are 67 and 42 in regular season games played after August 31st.

20 and 7 in 2018 to steal the division in Game 163.

19 and 7 a year later to erase a 4-game deficit in the Wild Card Standings.

A measly .500 in 2020 to sneak into the playoffs, but they needed every win in that pandemic shortened season.

And last year, a comfortable division lead left no need for a late season surge.

This year, the magic is needed once again.

6 games back in the division.

2 and a half back in the Wild Card.

Perception becomes reality, and the dudes in that clubhouse know what every Brewers fan knows: Craigtember is real.

It starts tonight in Arizona.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.