MILWAUKEE- A two-month partnership between local law enforcement agencies southeast Wisconsin and the US Marshals service has paid off to the tune of more than 260 arrests and roughly $1 million worth of drugs being taken off the streets.

Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger was in effect from May 22nd through July 31st with the ‘sole purpose’ of arresting violent offenders and removing illegal guns and drugs from communities.

The US Marshal service says it mainly focused on Milwaukee & Waukesha metro area but also included communities north such as Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Green Bay Oshkosh & Appleton.

“The focus was to do a very targeted operation that was targeted with removing violent offenders, gang members, illegal guns & drugs off our streets,” US Marshal for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Anna Ruzinski said during a press conference Friday morning.

According to a news release, the operation resulted in 268 total arrests and 860 warrants/charges cleared. Among the warrants cleared include 47 homicides, 81 recklessly endangering safety, 220 narcotics, 17 robberies and 60 sex crimes.

The operation also netted more than 55 kilos of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, oxycodone, and other various pills. Police say the drugs had an estimate street value of $750,000 and $1.1 million.

“This kind of organization allows us to focus solely on following up and arresting felons that have absconded from justice so we can do other things while they’re chasing down the worst of the worst,” Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said.