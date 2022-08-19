Labor Day weekend is just around the corner and if you’re looking to bring something a little different to the picnic table or a gathering with friends and family, this chicken teriyaki pineapple bowl is sure to “wow” the tastebuds.

Normally, I put my own spin on recipes but to be honest with you, this one was perfect the way it is. So, I have to give credit where credit is due to delish.com. I know I’ll be making this dish over and over again.

INGREDIENTS:

-1 small pineapple

-1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

-3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

-1 tablespoon pineapple juice

-3 cloves garlic, minced

-2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

-1 teaspoon sesame oil

-1 tablespoon vegetable oil

-3/4 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, chopped (I use tenderloins. They are thinner than breasts and are easier for chopping into pieces)

-2 teaspoons cornstarch

-2 teaspoons water

-2 cups cooked rice, for serving

-Sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)

-Thinly sliced green onions, for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Cut pineapple in half, leaving the stem intact. Next, you’ll want to scoop out the pineapple in the middle. Cut a square around the inside of the fruit with a sharp knife. Then cut several lines diagonal and horizontally to make little squares. Scoop chunks out with a spoon and reserve about 1 tablespoon of pineapple juice for sauce. Chop pineapple into smaller pieces to garnish (or a snack) later. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, pineapple juice, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. Season chicken with salt. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat vegetable oil. Add chicken and cook on one side until golden for about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden on second side, about 3 minutes more. Pour sauce over chicken and bring mixture to a simmer. Whisk together cornstarch and water, then stir into sauce. Simmer until sauce is thickened and chicken is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes more. Divide rice and chicken between bowls and garnish with chopped pineapple, sesame seeds and green onions.