UPDATE: Ashlyn Dicus has been located safely.

A twenty-year-old woman from Ladysmith has been declared missing after not being heard from since Friday, August 5.

Ashlyn Grace Dicus was last seen on Friday and has not been heard from since. She is described as a white female standing 4″11, weighing 90 pounds. Dicus has long brown hair and has a significant raised scar on left side of neck as well as raised scars on shoulders.

There is concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Rusk County Dispatch Center (715) 532-2200.