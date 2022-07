BROWN DEER, Wis. — A two-year-old is in critical condition after being found in a pool not breathing in Brown Deer on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near 60th and Dean. According to North Shore Fire/Rescue, crews began CPR upon arrival. The child had no pulse and resuscitation was then initiated. Officials say the child regained pulses and was transported to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.