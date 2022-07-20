It was one year ago today the Milwaukee Bucks made history.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 as fans packed the arena and the outdoor Deer District area to witness greatness.

With 18.9 seconds left on the clock in the previous game, Jrue Holiday completed what many call the greatest strip in NBA history. Devin Booker drove to the left side of the court only to run into a Giannis Antetokounmpo-P.J. Tucker trap. Booker pump faked and turned around, unaware of Holiday looming. The moment Booker turned his body, he knew he made a mistake. Holiday ripped the ball from Booker’s hands, ran 94 feet down the floor with Antetokounmpo trailing before lobbing it up to Giannis; completing the most famous alley-oop since Shaq and Kobe’s in the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trailblazers.

The game concluded with Tucker dribbling the ball down the court until the final buzzer sounded. Giannis raised his hands in glory before hugging the Buck’s assistant coaches and all was right with the world.

Game 6 rolled around and Giannis poured in 50 points, leading the Bucks to victory.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates in the final minute of the NBA Championship game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Suns 105-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Fans celebrate outside Fiserv Forum as the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns in Game Six of the NBA Finals to win the championship on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This was the first championship for the Bucks in 50 years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on while doing an interview after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: The NBA Finals trophy is displayed on the court after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns and Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks exchange words during the second half in Game Six of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Fans gather outside of Fiserv Forum to watch as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This was the first championship for the Bucks in 50 years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Members of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate winning the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Suns 105-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks holds the NBA Championship trophy with members of his team after a win against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Suns 105-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Suns 105-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates with fans during the second half in Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Fans celebrate outside Fiserv Forum as the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns in game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This was the first championship for the Bucks in 50 years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks receives the championship trophy from head coach Mike Budenholzer after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 22: P.J. Tucker celebrates during the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Victory Parade and Rally in the Deer District of Fiserv Forum on July 22, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 22: Bobby Portis celebrates with the Larry O’Brien trophy during the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Victory Parade and Rally in the Deer District of Fiserv Forum on July 22, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI – JULY 22: The Milwaukee Bucks cheer along with the crowd during the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Parade and Rally on July 22, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI – JULY 22: Fans celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Parade and Rally on July 22, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

It took 50 years to pass before the Cream City got to celebrate the NBA’s highest honor. I guess former Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings was right all along.

And although the Bucks won the chip in 1971, 2021 served as the first year Milwaukee got to experience an NBA championship parade.

How to celebrate

In celebration of the momentous occasion, The Mecca is hosting a 2021 NBA Finals Game 6 Watch Party today at 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave. There’ll be drink specials and attendees can take pictures with the good ole Larry O’Brien trophy. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. However, you might want to make reservations because space is limited.

To add to the commemoration, the Bucks Pro Shop is hosting a special in-store and online sale from July 20-24. You’ll be able to purchase 2021 Championship replica rings on a first come, first served basis, only in-store though. If you spend $100 or more, you’ll only be charged $20 bucks for the ring.

Items from the Artsman Court Collection are made from the Bucks 2021 Championship Court and they’ll be on sale for you to purchase. Here are a few Artsman items available:

Artsman Court Collection Botte Opener

Artsman Courtside Plaque

Replica Championship Ring

Bucks Flight Set

The Bucks Pro Shop will have its normal operating hours of Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also shop online at shop.bucks.com.

Additionally, “Bucks in Six” Day is right around the corner on July 22.