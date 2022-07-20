MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office says it will not pursue criminal charges against a security guard at the El Rey grocery store who shot and killed a man earlier this month.

In a press release, the DA’s Office says Enoch Wilson acted in self defense when he shot and killed Luis Lorenzo on July 9th. Moments before Lorenzo was killed, he opened fire and killed a different security guard identified as Anthony Nolden. According to the police report, the two got into an altercation outside the store after Lorenzo was removed from inside the grocer because of his bag. El Rey has barred customers from carrying large, or over the shoulder bags, because of thefts.

The DA’s report goes on to say that Nolden called Wilson for backup and when Wilson arrived he tackled Lorenzo to the ground where a struggle ensued. Lorenzo then reportedly pulled a handgun out of his bag and fired into the air, striking, and killing, Nolden. Lorenzo then turned his gun on Wilson, fired at him and missed. Wilson fired back, striking Lorenzo.

According to the DA’s report, Wilson acted in self defense under state law.

“Under Wisconsin law, self-defense using deadly force in this situation required that Wilson must have believed there was an actual or imminent unlawful interference with his person by Lorenzo; Wilson must have reasonably believed that the amount of force he used was necessary to prevent or terminate the interference; and Wilson could only use deadly force against Lorenzo if he reasonably believed that such force was necessary,” the report said. “Under these circumstances, Wilson’s conduct fell within the scope of the law of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore the State will take no further action in this matter.”