Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke plans on resigning later this month.

Steineke had announced earlier this year that he intended to step down. He pointed to the increasing division between the two major political parties as a reason for the resignation.

He was first elected to the Assembly in 2010 helping pass Act 10; the bill that stripped most public workers of their union rights.

Steineke announced his resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. on July 27.

Steineke spent 11 years representing the 5th Assembly District. He served as majority leader for the last eight.