MILWAUKEE — Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will no longer take office as president of Northwestern University in Chicago after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Blank was about to become the first female president of Northwestern University. According to the school, Blank will now use the time to focus on her health.

Blank has been scheduled since October of 2021 to assume the office of current president, Morton Schapiro, beginning in the summer of 2022.

Schapiro plans to stay president until a new candidate is chosen.