MILWAUKEE- For the 9th year in a row, the Wisconsin State Fair will try and figure out which food is the fair’s finest.

The fair today unveiling its list of eight finalists for the ‘Sporkie’ Awards.

This year’s list includes Black Bean Burrito Balls from Lakefront Brewery, a Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-stick from Freese’s Candy Shoppe, a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte from Slim McGinn’s, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-stick from Bud Pavilion, Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos from Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, a Peno Pretzel Popper Brat from Gertrude’s Pretzels, the Surf & Turf Slider from Tropics, and the Sconnie Slugger from the Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill.

The best of the bunch will be chosen during the 9th annual Sporkies on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 4th through the 14th.