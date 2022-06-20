THE Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon is back, but with a few alterations.

Race Director Scott Stauske joined Wisconsin’s Morning News detailing the Oct. 2 event. Including the fact that the course will now run on Milwaukee’s southside instead of the northside, breaking tradition.

“Unfortunately, back in November I was told that the Department of Transportation was going to be redeveloping the I-43 corridor,” Stauske said. “Which meant knocking down some bridges. A marathon is 26.3 miles and there just wasn’t really a great way of really being able to connect the Northshore communities any longer. So we had to take a look at some others options.”

The starting line is going to be downtown. The runners will run through city streets heading straight down to the south of Milwaukee. Stauske said that may differ from the course map already published as they are continuously “refining” it. The marathon runs along the lakefront with water in view before reaching the “crown jewel.” Which Stauske says is being able to run over the home bridge for the “spectacular” view.

But if you don’t feel like running the entire marathon, alternative options are available. For the first time ever, there will be a half marathon. Meaning runners won’t run the full distance. They won’t run as far north or southbound. That in addition to the already-implemented 5k run. There will also be a kids run. For more information on that, check out: https://www.milwaukeelakefrontmarathon.org/