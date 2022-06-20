It’s the end of the line for Lorenzo Cain.

The Brewers designated the 36-year-old for assignment on Saturday, bringing his time in Milwaukee to a close.

Quite frankly, it was time.

Lo was hitting just .179 in 145 at-bats this season.

He was 4-for-26 this month with no walks and seven strikeouts.

All of that being said, there’s reason to smile as Cain’s career comes to a close.

He and the Brewers handled this separation as well as they possibly could.

By waiting for Cain to accrue 10 years of MLB experience before releasing him, he’s now ensured his full pension.

So what will Lo’s legacy in Milwaukee be?

In addition to his signature smile, his flashy glove, and his spectacular wall-crashing catches in center, it’s this:

Lorenzo Cain helped turn the Brewers into perennial contenders again.

He didn’t have to be here.

He wanted to be here.

He chose to be here.

Along with David Stearns, Craig Counsell, and Christian Yelich, he was an instrumental piece in turning the organization around.

A consummate pro. A clubhouse leader. An all-time Brewers great.

He’ll be missed in Milwaukee, but not soon forgotten.

