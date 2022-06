‘Snooze at the Zoo’ is back this August after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The public will be able to choose between one of three nights to spend the night at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Each registered attendee will get a T-shirt, movie screening, bubbles, chalk, a picnic dinner, s’mores and breakfast. And when you wake up, you’ll be able to spend the next day roaming around the zoo.

The available dates are Aug. 11-Aug. 13. Registration for Snooze costs $20.