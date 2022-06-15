If you thought yesterday was hot, expect around the same temperatures throughout the day today and then prepare for potential severe storms to roll through this evening.

At 98 degrees, yesterday was the hottest Milwaukee day in 10 years. We’ll see the 90’s again today, but not quite as high. However, the heat may not be the only extreme weather we have to worry about today.

Confidence continues to increase in widespread thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin later this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be severe, with tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds all possible. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EUzyTjb9nd — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 15, 2022

“I think there is a very good chance we have some severe weather this weekend, including tornadoes,” Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brian Niznansky said. “So we’re going to really have to be on our toes here. Given the heat and given the severe potential, tonight’s a great night to just stay indoors and be on alert for the potential for severe weather to hunker down. Maybe go to the basement if need be. The set up is there for us to have severe weather.”

Niz broke down which regions could be impacted the most.

“Now I do think the greatest risk appears to be across central Wisconsin early this evening and then as the storm progresses in southeastern Wisconsin; a little bit of a less threat, especially for tornados,” Niz continued. “But still, here, I think our threat is pretty high for some sever weather.”