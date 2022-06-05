MILWAUKEE – The Hoan Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for most of Sunday morning as the 2022 UPAF Ride for the Arts takes place.
The ride will officially open a new 12-mile Hoan Loop bicycle course which takes riders across the Hoan Bridge and all the way to Cudahy.
The course will open at 7:00 a.m. Sunday and entry to the course will close around 9:30 a.m.
A “slow roll group ride” will then take place starting at 10:30 a.m.
UPAF Ride for the Arts is scheduled for Sunday morning.