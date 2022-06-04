The House of Harley-Davidson is partnering with local area cops for the 11th Annual Law Enforcement Ride to Benefit C.O.P.S.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to come out and support those that are in law enforcement. Raise money for the Wisconsin C.O.P.S charity and support every that in the law enforcement community,” said Benefit Organizer Mark McClain.

Wisconsin Concerns of Police Survivors is a non-profit organization, which provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line-of-duty as determined by Federal criteria. Wisconsin C.O.P.S. serves all of Wisconsin in providing peer support to survivors of fallen officers.

The ride will be a scenic route controlled by police. Officers departed from the dealership at 10 a.m.