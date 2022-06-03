MILWAUKEE- After twenty years helming Milwaukee World Festival, CEO Don Smiley is set to retire at the end of 2023.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reporting that Smiley made his announcement during the Milwaukee World Festival Board meeting this morning.

Smiley was hired as CEO of MWF in 2004 replacing Elizabeth ‘Bo’ Black.

During his tenure, Henry Maier Festival Park was revamped many times over including the most recent $50 million upgrade at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

“Don will continue to provide overall leadership for Henry Maier Festival Park, Summerfest and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in fulfillment of our non-profit mission,” said Howard Sosoff, Chairman of MWF. “Don’s contribution to our organization, the Milwaukee community and the state of Wisconsin is remarkable given his vision and execution of rebuilding Henry Maier Festival Park, making it possible to invest more than $160MM, culminating with the redevelopment of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The organization will continue to benefit from his leadership.”

As Smiley announced his plans to retire, MWF announced that current chief operating officer and vice president of sales and marketing Sarah Smith Pancheri will succeed Smiley as CEO. Pancheri has been with Summerfest since 2015 after holding positions at Marquette University and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

“Sarah is one of the most talented executives I have ever hired and promoted. She has played a crucial role in our success, building an all-star team that continues to create value for our sponsors, partners, and fans. She has forged relationships locally and nationally with a variety of stakeholders who recognize the value of Henry Maier Festival Park and associating with Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance, the World’s Largest Music Festival,” said Smiley.

Summerfest Vice President of Entertainment Bob Babisch is also set to retire. Babisch announced in 2021 that the 2022 festival, which begins later this month, would be his last.