It took a little while longer than expected, but Small Town Wisconsin finally gets its in-person premiere on Friday, June 3rd.

“We’re really excited to open at the Oriental Theater,” said Milwaukee-native Niels Mueller, the film’s producer/director.

The movie, filmed four years ago in Wisconsin, follows the adventures of a father/son as they take a road trip to Milwaukee. The father (played by actor David Sullivan) learns he is losing custody of his son. It has been the darling of the festival circuit, collecting best feature nods “from about twenty of the festivals,” according to Mueller.

“It’s a film that will make you laugh and make some people reach for a tissue,” he explained.

Shooting the film in Wisconsin was important to Mueller.

“I grew up in Wisconsin,” he said. “I love this state.”