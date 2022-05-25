For the first time in 7 years, the Packers will open the preseason on the road.

The team this afternoon released its pre-season schedule. The team’s first game will be at Levi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers, the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs in January. Kickoff set for 7:30pm on Friday, August 12th.

The team will take on the New Orleans Saints the following Friday at home before wrapping up the preseason with a Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.